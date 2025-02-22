When it comes to the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft, we may not even know what position he will play at the next level. Colorado's Travis Hunter is expected to be a top-five pick in April, and the Heisman Trophy winner starred at both cornerback and wide receiver under head coach Deion Sanders.

Hunter was one of these rare two-way players. In 2024, he played 713 offensive snaps and 748 defensive snaps, then collected the Biletnikoff Award as well as Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, while recording 36 total tackles, 11 passes defended and four interceptions on defense.

We may have gotten a glimpse at where Hunter will be playing the majority of snaps at the next level. For the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Hunter is listed as a defensive back. This is notable, although CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports Hunter could do some wide receiver work during his Pro Day.

Wherever Hunter lands in the draft, expect him to play at least a little bit on both sides of the ball. Speaking of landing spots, which teams would be the best fits for Hunter? That's what we are here to discuss.

No. 1 overall pick

The Titans were the worst team in football last year, and have a need at both wide receiver and cornerback. Calvin Ridley is the only legitimate (and healthy) pass catcher under contract. At corner, Chidobe Awuzie could be a cap casualty while L'Jarius Sneed has some worrisome health issues. Giving Brian Callahan a versatile offensive piece and Dennard Wilson a skilled corner does make sense. Hunter is arguably the most talented football player in the draft, and the Titans desperately need talent.

No. 2 overall pick

Shades of Jabrill Peppers? I doubt it. Hunter appears to be a better player with a more understood fit. The Browns need help everywhere, and their lack of on-field success has led to Myles Garrett wanting out. Hunter would immediately help any team, but the Browns may be better off taking their Deshaun Watson replacement -- especially if Cleveland gets its pick between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. The Browns also may get a shot at Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, who is regarded by some as the top prospect in this draft. Garrett's unknown future could make Carter a real possibility.

No. 5 overall pick

If Hunter fell to No. 5 overall, the Jaguars would have to take him. Jacksonville has a major need at cornerback, which is a reason why this defense ranked worst against the pass (257.4 passing yards allowed per game), and second worst in total yards (389.9 yards allowed per game) last year. Naturally, first-year head coach Liam Coen would like to utilize Hunter on the offensive side of the ball as well, which works out because the Jags could also use another weapon to pair with Brian Thomas Jr.

No. 4 overall pick

I am fascinated to see what the Patriots do this offseason. They hired a preseason Coach of the Year favorite in Mike Vrabel, found a prospective franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, have nearly $130 million in projected cap space -- which leads the NFL by a wide margin -- and hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Like virtually every other team on this list, the Patriots have legitimate needs at both wide receiver and cornerback, which Hunter fits. However, unlike with other teams on this list, I would like to see Hunter play more wide receiver with New England.

No. 2 overall pick

Matthew Stafford, Malik Nabers and Travis Hunter. Who says no? With the Giants, I would envision Hunter playing more cornerback, but there will be opportunities for Brian Daboll to utilize him on offense as well. Hunter is the kind of playmaker who can affect the game in all three phases. If the Giants swing a trade for Stafford or sign someone like Justin Fields, Hunter becomes even more of an intriguing option in New York.