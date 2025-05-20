First-round picks Travis Hunter and Cam Ward have a friendly rivalry brewing ahead of their first seasons in the NFL. Donning his teal Jacksonville Jaguars jersey, the former Heisman winner at Colorado munched on chips during the 2025 NFLPA Rookie Premiere photo shoot this month and joked on the Tennessee Titans' No. 1 overall selection.

The interaction between Hunter and Ward was priceless, captured by Well Off Forever's Deion Sanders Jr.

"I'd hate to be a Jacksonville Jaguar," Ward said while tying his cleats. "They said they trying to get rid of you already."

"We didn't want you," Hunter replied. "You know (Tennessee) don't like quarterbacks that much. They only got you because they had to."

Hunter's always been one to lighten the mood in the locker room with his trademark smile, judging by footage of his collegiate career behind the scenes. The more serious type, Ward aced all pre-draft tests as far as interviews and workouts were concerned and solidified his placement as the top quarterback available.

"They are getting a dog, somebody who is willing to do anything to put the team and themselves in situations to win," Ward said after his selection. "And the ultimate goal is to win championships, whether that is this year, next year or down the road. That is our dream to accomplish, and I don't plan on stopping until hopefully get one of those things."

The Jaguars traded up with the Cleveland Browns to grab Hunter with a substantial package — the fifth overall pick, a second round pick (No. 36 overall), a fourth-round pick (No. 126 overall) and their 2026 first-round pick. Hunter's a two-way threat and potential offensive savior for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The former No. 1 overall pick is thrilled to be playing with a weapon like Hunter.

"Got a lot of juice, like he can run all day," Lawrence said this month about Hunter. "A lot of energy. I love it. Good energy. Always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day. Like I said, high motor. Can just go. It's like a kid just runs around all day. He doesn't get tired, it seems like. So you can't have enough of that. And then, as far as just talent, I mean, kind of speaks for itself. Ball skills, run after the catch, he's very explosive. Just didn't realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. He's impressive to watch."

The new faces of each AFC South franchise won't meet on the field until Nov. 30 in Week 13.