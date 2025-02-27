One of the biggest storylines during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine has been which position do teams see Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter playing at the next level. The Titans, for example, see Hunter playing cornerback while getting occasional reps at wideout, while the Browns consider Hunter a receiver. The Patriots feel that there's a scenario where Hunter could play both positions.

Hunter, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Fred Biletnikoff Award recipient and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, has provided some interesting insight regarding which position he might end up playing.

"My first meeting was as receiver, so I'm definitely paying attention," Hunter told CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala in a one-on-one interview Thursday.

Hunter was asked as a follow-up if he has made a pitch to teams to play either receiver or cornerback.

"Nah," Hunter replied. "Never."

Hunter is truly open to playing two positions at the next level, and it's easy to see why. He dominated at both in 2024, catching 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns in addition to picking off four passes and breaking up 11 more.

As Patriots VP of player personnel Eliot Wolf alluded to, Hunter will likely "major" in one position and "minor" in the other at the next level. If this comes to fruition, Hunter will be the NFL's first true two-way player since his former college coach, Deion Sanders, played both cornerback and receiver during his Hall of Fame career.

If he somehow finds a way to start at both, Hunter will the NFL's first player to do that since Eagles Hall of Fame center/defensive lineman Chuck Bednarik did so over 60 years ago.