Shedeur Sanders ranks himself as the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, arguing any team that passes on him would be a "fool" to do so. His Colorado teammate Travis Hunter may well be the one to push Sanders down the board, however. Many NFL executives now believe Hunter, who's starred at both wide receiver and cornerback, is the favorite to go No. 2 overall to the Cleveland Browns, per The Athletic.

The Browns identified Hunter as a top target early in the pre-draft process, according to Jeff Howe, and general manager Andrew Berry was recently on hand to scout the Buffaloes star at his pro day.

Team owner Jimmy Haslam admitted the Browns would like to address quarterback in the draft, but Cleveland has long expected Cam Ward, the consensus top signal-caller, to go No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans, per The Athletic. That would still leave Sanders available, and at least one team is convinced the Browns will take the big-name quarterback at No. 2. Yet other reports have painted them less interested in "forcing" such a selection, noting the team could instead try for a second- or third-round quarterback pick.

Hunter, meanwhile, is widely considered one of the top two or three prospects in the entire class. Former Titans general manager Ran Carthon believes Hunter could be a Day 1 starting cornerback while also contributing as a punt returner and occasional wide receiver, calling the soon-to-be rookie "the biggest enigma this league has ever seen."