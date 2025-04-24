Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, is the 2025 NFL Draft's top overall prospect, according to CBS Sports. However, the highest he'll likely go is second overall to the Cleveland Browns with the Tennessee Titans projected to select Miami quarterback Cam Ward first overall.

Although the Browns could be mulling over the possibility of passing on Hunter and trading down, Cleveland has reportedly received "substantial" calls about teams interested in trading up to the second overall pick, per NFL Media. NFL Media also reported a trusted source said "don't be surprised if something unexpected happens."

That's why Hunter gave the following as his final message to NFL teams on NFL Network Thursday evening: "Don't make a mistake."

In a recent one-on-one interview, Hunter told CBS Sports he would rather retire than not be able to play both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL, so perhaps Cleveland is having second thoughts about the viability of making that happen long term. Back at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Browns general manager Andrew Berry did say that the team could see Hunter playing on both sides of the ball.

"In terms of Travis Hunter; cornerback or receiver, the answer is 'yes.' He can play both and I think that's what makes him special," Berry said. "But we would see him as a receiver primarily first. But I think what makes him a bit of a unicorn is that he can do both at a high level."

The football world will soon find out how enamored the Browns truly are with the draft's top prospect.