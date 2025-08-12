The NFL world is entranced by Travis Hunter as the No. 2 overall pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars comes into the league looking to play both wide receiver and cornerback. Not only did Hunter play both ways at the collegiate level while at Colorado, but did so at an extremely high level. Rightfully so, it has built up a lot of hype around Hunter, but it sounds like he may not be the only player in the NFL lining up on both offense and defense this season.

As noted by Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, the New York Giants have deployed Elijah Chatman on both sides of the ball during the club's joint practice with the New York Jets on Tuesday. Stapleton reports that the Giants have been sparingly using Chatman, who is primarily a defensive tackle, as a fullback.

Chatman lined up at fullback to begin the session and helped pave the way for running back Devin Singletary to break off a long run. After that, he made his way to the opposite field where the Giants defense was working against the Jets offense and lined up at his normal position along the defensive line. Not too shabby.

This isn't the first time folks have seen the Giants line Chatman up at fullback, however, doing so during the early days of training camp back in late July. He also saw time at fullback during his days in college at SMU.

The 24-year-old entered the league as an undrafted free agent and worked his way onto the opening 53-man roster last summer. In 17 games played (three starts), Chatman totaled 21 tackles, three quarterback hits, and a sack. The 6-foot, 278-pounder did not log any snaps on the offensive side of the ball during his rookie season, but it seems like that may change as he embarks on a sophomore season that is poised to put even more on his plate.