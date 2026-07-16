Travis Kelce swan song? What to expect from Chiefs tight end in potential final season

Three-time Super Bowl champion tight end Travis Kelce returns to the Kansas Chiefs in 2026 for his 14th and perhaps final NFL season. Kelce re-signed on a one-year, $12 million contract with two void years for salary cap purposes. The pact is structured for Kelce to decide whether to retire by June 2027, and after marrying Taylor Swift, he may look forward to more free time on his hands.

Kelce doesn't have much left to prove. He ranks as the Chiefs' all-time receptions (1,080), receiving yards (13,002) and receiving touchdowns leader (82) while those same figures respectively have him ranked third, third and fifth all-time among all NFL tight ends.

Travis Kelce career Stats All-time K.C. Rank All-time TE rank Receptions 1,080 1st 3rd Receiving yards 13,002 1st 3rd Receiving TD 82 1st 5th

So what can we expect from a 37-year-old Kelce in 2026? The role is pretty clear, but the raw numbers are a little more murky. Kansas City will once again ask Kelce to be a focal point of their offense in his 14th season: he led the Chiefs in catches (76), receiving yards (851), while co-leading the team in receiving touchdowns (five).

Since the Chiefs traded away All-Pro Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in 2022, Kelce accounts for nearly a quarter of all of Kansas City's receiving at 22.7% (3,996), and Rice is second in that span at 10.2% (1,797). The 2010 All-Decade team tight end will continue to be heavily relied on in 2026.

Percentage of Chiefs' receiving yards, since 2022 Receiving Yards Pct Travis Kelce 22.7% Rashee Rice 10.2% JuJu Smith-Schuster 8.6% Noah Gray 6.9% Xavier Worthy 6.6%

* Kansas City traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 offseason

Uncertain quarterback situation

It's unclear if Patrick Mahomes will be the one throwing the ball to Kelce all season. Mahomes tore both his ACL and LCL in his left knee on Dec. 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and a torn ACL injury typically involves a nine-month recovery on its own. It's unclear how the combination of the ACL and LCL tear will affect Mahomes' timetable. If he's unable to suit up for Week 1, the Chiefs have Justin Fields and 2026 seventh-round pick Garrett Nussmeier competing to be Mahomes' placeholder.

What could Kelce's production look like?

Kelce made history with a team-leading 851 yards receiving in 2025 at the age of 36. He joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez as the only tight ends in NFL history with 800-plus receiving yards in a season at the age of 36-or-older. Gonzalez accomplished the feat as a 36-year-old (930 in 2012) and as a 37-year-old (859 in 2013) with the Atlanta Falcons. With how much of a target share he'll likely continue to possess in a Kansas City offense lacking in reliable playmakers at the wide receiver position, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and head coach Andy Reid will likely continue to feature him in Year 14. Expect Kelce to produce numbers similar to his 2025 output in 2026.