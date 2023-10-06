Taylor Swift has been heavily mentioned during NFL broadcasts while attending each of the Kansas City Chiefs' last two games. During this week's installment of their "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce asked his brother, Travis Kelce, what he thought about the league's coverage of Swift, and he believes that the league is "overdoing" it a bit.

"I think it's fun when they show who's at the game," Travis said. "I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, they're overdoing it a little bit."

Jason did set his brother up a little bit in leading him toward that type of answer. The Philadelphia Eagles center also gave his opinion on how the NFL has handled the coverage of his brother's rumored love interest.

"I just think the NFL is not used to celebrities coming to the games," Jason added. "Like basketball has it all figured out. They're all courtside, they're sitting there. They show 'em once or twice, but then they get back to the game."

During an appearance on NBC's "Today," momma Kelce, Donna, said that she didn't believe the league was going overboard with their coverage of Swift.

"Why wouldn't they capitalize on it?" Donna said. "It's like they're laughing all the way to the bank. ... So I don't think it's too much. But I know they do. It's their lives."

Obviously, celebrities have been attending NFL games for quite some time. When it comes to Jason's Eagles, fans will often see Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, actor Bradley Cooper and many others in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field.

However, Swift has such a stranglehold on pop culture these days, so everything that she does is put under a microscope. The NFL has even mentioned the pop star in their social media bios following her appearances at the Chiefs' most recent two games.