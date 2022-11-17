The Kansas City Chiefs needed just two games to make Kadarius Toney an impactful player, which wasn't seen in basically his entire stint with the New York Giants. Clearly Kansas City envisions Toney as a vital part of its offense going forward, as Toney had six offensive touches for 90 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Where was this production with the New York Giants -- the team that made Toney a first-round pick just last year -- over the past season and a half? That's what Travis Kelce would like to figure out.

"I don't know how he got out of that building," Kelce said this week on the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason Kelce. "I just don't get it. I don't get it one bit. I don't understand it. I don't even want to understand it.

"I don't even want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that [Chiefs general manager] Brett Veach found a way yet again to get an unbelievably talented player in this building."

Toney wasn't a fit in Joe Judge's offense, already making him a bad match in New York. Under a new regime with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, Toney wasn't considered a fit for their system. He had just two carries for 23 yards and two catches for zero yards in two games with the Giants this season.

In two games for Kansas City? Toney has six catches for 69 yards and two carries for 33 yards. He also had two punt returns for 11 yards. The Chiefs certainly are getting the best out of Toney -- and more is still to come.

"When you get a trade like that, you think there's something you have to weigh out," Kelce said. "Ever since he's been in the building it's, man, this dude's smart, man, this dude's crazy athletic, man, this guy has a lot of confidence. ...You're seeing things, you know how to attack it. That goes back to being a smart player and a smart person. He's just been a great teammate."

All it cost Kansas City was a 2023 third- and sixth-round pick.