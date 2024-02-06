LAS VEGAS -- When the Philadelphia Eagles finished their 2023 season, many believed Jason Kelce had also played his last NFL game. But don't be so sure about that, says Travis Kelce. Asked about his brother's future at Super Bowl Opening Night, Travis admitted Monday he believes his older sibling will return for the 2024 campaign.

"I think so," Kelce said of Jason potentially suiting up for Philadelphia's recently announced season opener in Brazil. "I'm not a betting man, but I think he's got some football left in him."

What are the actual odds Jason laces up the cleats for a 14th season, at age 36?

"I don't even know," Travis laughed. "I'm going to leave that up to him."

This isn't the first time the Kelce brothers have downplayed the notion that Jason's already decided to call it a career. Despite multiple reports that Jason informed Eagles teammates he would likely be retiring after the team's playoff defeat, the elder Kelce didn't commit to a decision while addressing his immediate future on his "New Heights" podcast.

Kelce could test free agency with an expiring contract this offseason, but he'd assuredly remain in Philly if he returns.