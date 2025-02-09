Travis Kelce is looking to add to his illustrious Hall of Fame résumé when he helps lead the Kansas City Chiefs into Caesars Superdome for Super Bowl LIX. If he's able to once again climb the NFL's mountaintop with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, that'll be the fourth Super Bowl title of his career, further solidifying his status as one of the greatest tight ends of all time.

While the 35-year-old is no longer a spring chicken in NFL terms, he still has a knack for putting together big performances when the situation calls for it. The latest evidence of that could very well come in this bid for a Lombardi Trophy.

Below, we're going to highlight three bold predictions for the star tight end in Super Bowl LIX.

Travis Kelce KC • TE • #87 TAR 133 REC 97 REC YDs 823 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

2025 Super Bowl: 10 long-shot prop bets, including Chris Jones winning MVP, walk-off FG by Chiefs or Eagles Will Brinson

Kelce breaks his own Super Bowl record

Kelce already has his name etched in Super Bowl history. He owns the single-game Super Bowl receiving yards record for a tight end with 133, which he set in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, we're predicting that he will surpass that mark in Super Bowl LIX.

Kelce had a rare quiet showing in the AFC Championship, logging just two catches for 19 yards in the win over the Buffalo Bills. Of course, there's no way that he remains dormant for two consecutive games, right? We've already seen Kelce be a game-wrecker this postseason with a 117-yard performance against the Houston Texans in the divisional round, so he has this level of play still in the holster. Meanwhile, the Eagles are coming into this Super Bowl after allowing Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz to log 104 yards receiving in the NFC Championship, showing that the position can put up big numbers against this defense.

Kelce throws for a touchdown

Andy Reid is always good for a few trick plays, so why not try to catch the Eagles off guard with their owner version of the "Philly Special" centered around Kelce? The tight end has had a propensity to throw the football in various situations, largely coming in the form of a lateral. However, the Chiefs have let him throw the ball in the past with three career attempts in the regular season. Kelce has also registered a pass in the playoffs, completing a 2-yard touchdown to Byron Pringle against the Steelers during Wild Card Weekend in the 2021 season.

Kelce wins Super Bowl MVP

I mean, if I'm predicting Kelce to basically be Superman out on the field by breaking his own receiving yards record and throwing a touchdown, I feel like I'm obligated to have him as the Super Bowl MVP.

Beyond those prior predictions, the narrative for Kelce to win this award is also set up nicely. He enters this Super Bowl just three receptions away from surpassing Jerry Rice for the most career receptions in the big game. He's also just 15 yards away from leaping over Lynn Swann and Rob Gronkowski for the most career receiving yards in the Super Bowl, and would only be looking up to Rice on the leaderboard. Those are some impressive boxes to check along the way in this game, which would certainly catch the eye of voters for the award.

If Kelce wins Super Bowl MVP, he'd be the first tight end ever to win it.