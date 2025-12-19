For the first time in more than a decade, the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing the final three games of the 2025 regular season without playoff seeding on their mind.

At 6-8, the Chiefs have been eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC. Plus, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL and LCL last week to turn this Chiefs season into a true disaster. There are plenty of questions facing the Chiefs about their future and how they'll build the roster next year with Mahomes hopeful to be ready for the start of the season.

Among the biggest questions is whether Travis Kelce will be back. He continues to brush aside retirement questions, noting that will be a tougher conversation he has to have with himself and the team in the offseason, via ESPN.

"I think I'd rather just keep the focus on this team, right now," Kelce said. "All the conversations that I have with the team moving forward will be with them. It's a unique time in my life. I've got three games left. Unfortunately, I've got three games left and I know when the season ends. Just trying to make sure everybody here knows that I'm focused on trying to win these last three games."

While his long-term future remains up in the air, Kelce stated on Friday that he has no plans on sitting out any of the Chiefs' final three games despite being out of the playoff race with a backup QB.

"It's just integrity, man," Kelce said. "I signed up to be a Chief, and I love doing what I do. I know I've been dreaming of being in these moments and playing for an NFL team since I was a kid. Getting back to that will give you more motivation than you could ever need. That's just how you need to go about work, whether you're in the race or not. I'm going to make sure these guys know I'm out there giving them everything I got."

Kelce will try to help close the season out strong and provide some help for backup Gardner Minshew as he takes over the offense in Mahomes' absence. Kelce does have some individual accolades to play for. He is just 203 yards shy of another 1,000-yard season, which would make him the oldest tight end to reach that mark.

The Chiefs close with games against the Titans, Broncos and Raiders -- with the Denver game as their final home game of the season on Christmas Day. Kelce will certainly get a send-off from the Kansas City faithful in that game in case that is his final time at Arrowhead, and all eyes will be on his emotions after the game as a potential tell for his impending decision this offseason.