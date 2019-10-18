Travis Kelce describes Patrick Mahomes' injury: 'His knee was all out of whack'

Patrick Mahomes may be in good spirits after leaving the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Denver Broncos with a devastating knee injury, but it appeared to be a lot worse based on what the players on the field witnessed. This Chiefs quarterback reportedly dislocated his kneecap after converting a fourth-down quarterback sneak in the second quarter and was down for several minutes afterward.

Mahomes walked off the field and into the locker room under his own power, but the injury looked much worse from tight end Travis Kelce's point of view.

"His knee didn't even look like a knee. It was all out of whack," Kelce said, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.

While Mahomes appeared to have his kneecap placed back in, offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif had a front-row seat toward Mahomes's injury. The next few words from the Chiefs quarterback weren't pretty.

'He was saying, 'It's out, it's out,'" Duvernay-Tardif said, per Teicher. "Nobody really understood what he meant at that time and then we saw it."

The Chiefs will have a difficult task in replacing Mahomes. The reigning league MVP was on his way toward repeating in 2019, completing 63.4 percent of his passes for 2,104 yards with 13 touchdowns and one interception for a 111.9 passer rating entering Thursday's game. Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards, yards gained per attempt, yards gained per completion, net yards gained per attempt and adjusted yards gained per attempt.

Mahomes will be getting an MRI on his knee Friday, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting he could be out a minimum of three weeks if there's no damage. Based on what the players saw, Mahomes may be out a while longer.

"I've never seen anything like that," said Broncos nose tackle Shelby Harris, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. "His knee was all the way to the side."

Chiefs fans will have to hold their breath -- collectively -- until Friday's MRI results are revealed.