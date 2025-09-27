When it comes to a pair of long-time winners in Kansas City like Travis Kelce and Andy Reid, don't misconstrue a heated sideline exchange with animosity, according to the tight end. Reid bumped Kelce during the first half of last week's win over the Giants, a viral moment during a frustrating start for the reigning AFC champions.

"I love that guy, man," Kelce said, according to the Kansas City Star. "There's nothing outside of this building that's going to make me feel any different way. We know exactly each other's intentions."

Kansas City avoided its first 0-3 start under Reid with the road win. Reid dismissed the confrontation, joking that Kelce is an "emotional guy, he's Irish" before explaining he loves his player's passion and sometimes he's just got to be the one reining it in.

"I love Travis's passion, so I'm OK with that," Reid said. "We didn't have enough of it that second quarter. It wasn't where we needed to be. So within reason, he knows. He knows when to back off the pedal and he knows when to push it, too. That's the part I love about him. I mean, the guy's all in. Just sometimes I have to be the policeman.

"He's a passionate guy, and I love that part. I've been through a lot of things with him, so that's all part of it. I love that he loves to play the game, that's what I love. And it's an emotional game, so I'll take it."

Kelce has been animated on the sideline before during games, whether it was not being on the same page with Patrick Mahomes or the game plan moving away from him and targets inside the red zone. Frustrations boiled over in New York, but both Reid and Kelce agree that it's all part of wanting to win.

Kelce is off to a slow start with just 10 catches for 134 yards through three games. His lone touchdown came in Week 1 against the Chargers.

The choice this offseason to return for a 13th year, Kelce says, was made easier knowing last season ended in disappointing fashion in the Super Bowl.

"I really didn't feel like it was my last game. Just felt like I've got a lot more to prove," Kelce said over the summer. "It wasn't a very tough [decision] for me. I know I'm getting older, but at the same time, I still feel like I got a lot that I can prove in this league. It really wasn't that hard of a decision for me."