Taylor Swift has already been to multiple Chiefs' games this year to cheer on Travis Kelce, and now, it looks like he's going to return the favor.

The international portion of Swift's "Eras Tour" will be kicking off this week in South America and it appears that Kelce is planning to be there. During the latest episode Kelce's "New Heights" podcast -- which he records with his brother, Jason -- the two had a very interesting conversation about Travis' travel plans for his upcoming bye week.

JASON: "You got anything you're looking forward to going to?"

TRAVIS: "I might just say f--k it, and just, go somewhere nice, I don't know. My skin's getting real pale, so I got to go somewhere sunny."

JASON: "Somewhere south?"

TRAVIS: "Closer to the equator."

JASON: "South of the equator?"

That sounds like Travis telling everyone that he's going to South America without directly saying that he's going to South America. According to the New York Post, the plans are already set in stone and Travis will be there this week for Swift's first South American show, which will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Swift is holding three shows in the Argentinian capital starting on Thursday and running through Saturday. Although it's not clear how many shows Travis will be attending, he could conceivably make it to all three since he wouldn't need to be back in Kansas City until Sunday.

If Kelce does attend, he's going to turn into quite the globe-trotter. During Week 9, Kelce was on the field in Germany for the Chiefs' 21-14 win over the Dolphins, which means he's going to go from Germany to Kansas City to Buenos Aires in a span of just four days.

The fact that Kelce is attending Swift's concert seems like a big step for this budding romance and it comes after the singer attended four of his games. Swift first showed up for a Chiefs' game back in Week 3 when Kansas City beat Chicago 41-10. She was also in attendance for Kansas City's wins in Week 4 (at Jets), Week 6 (vs. Broncos) and Week 7 (vs. Chargers).

Although Travis has a bye this week, he'll be returning to the field in Week 12 and it will be interesting to see if Swift shows up, if only because the Chiefs will be facing the team she grew up rooting for: The Philadelphia Eagles.

The Grammy-winning singer happens to be free on the date of the game (Nov. 20) if she wants to try and get to Kansas City for the Super Bowl rematch. However, that won't be easy. After three shows in Argentina, Swift will head to Rio De Janeiro, where she'll also hold three shows. The last show in Rio is scheduled for Nov. 19, and then after that, she doesn't have another show until Nov. 24, so there's a big enough window for her to get back to Kansas City to attend the game, but it would involve a LOT of traveling.

At least one Eagles player has already made it clear that he would prefer if Swift does NOT go to the game and that's mostly because the Chiefs are undefeated when she shows up.