Travis Kelce entered Week 18 with a chance to extend a historic statistical streak, but the star Chiefs tight end will not suit up against the Chargers at all, with Kansas City announcing Kelce among its inactives for Sunday's regular-season finale.

Kelce, 34, has 984 receiving yards on the 2023 season, meaning he would've needed just 16 yards against Los Angeles to make it eight straight years with at least 1,000 yards as a pass catcher. Only six other players in NFL history have ever had such a streak.

But the Chiefs were already set to rest key starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, with their playoff seeding confirmed. So Kelce, like Mahomes, left tackle Donovan Smith, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and others, will get an extra week to rest ahead of the postseason. It's worth noting that Kelce also battled multiple injuries earlier in the 2023 campaign.

Kansas City will enter the playoffs as the AFC's No. 3 seed atop the AFC West. Kelce figures to once again play a pivotal role for Mahomes and Co. in the postseason, serving as the Chiefs' top -- and most reliable -- pass catcher throughout the year.