Travis Kelce is already swapping Patrick Mahomes in at QB for Alex Smith on 'Madden'

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every year at the Super Bowl, EA Sports throws a killer shindig that features high-level music being played along with the "Madden Bowl," a battle between competitive gamers and professional athletes to see who is better at virtual football.

This year's party involved a couple of Pro Bowl players in Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Saints running back Alvin Kamara going at it with their respective teams. And in the process of competing, Kelce even went next level and changed quarterbacks for his Chiefs squad, introducing Patrick Mahomes as Kansas City's starter.

It's a move that reeks of realism, what with Alex Smith being traded to the Redskins just a few days earlier.

At @EASPORTS Super Bowl party. Travis Kelce playing Alvin Kamara in Madden and the first thing Kelce does is bench Alex Smith for Pat Mahomes 😂😂 — Dan Hellie (@DanHellie) February 2, 2018

The phrase "bench" is cruel! And, while technically accurate, not entirely on point (not that we would question the venerable Dan Hellie's reporting): we spoke with Kelce on Radio Row Friday and the tight end said it was actually Kamara's idea to play with Smith.

And it should be very clear: Kelce, who was appearing on behalf of Old Spice and its new "Captain" Red Collection deodorant, could not have been more effusive in his praise of his soon-to-be-former teammate in Smith. He called him one of the best teammates he's ever had and wished him luck as he heads into his next stop with Washington.

Kamara, according to Kelce, wanted to keep things realistic within in the context of playing "Madden," but the tight end did admit the trade is not official yet.

But it's obviously going to happen, and Kelce said he's thrilled about the idea of playing with Mahomes, who he believes might have the strongest arm in the NFL. He estimated Mahomes can probably throw it about 85 yards on a rope (rough approximation), and Mahomes is one of the rare quarterbacks who is capable of taking the top off a defense.

"Pat brings a very unique ability to the offense," Kelce added. "It's going to be fun to watch."

Mahomes was one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft, because he showed in college his upside is through the roof. It's still to be determined if he's ready to take over an NFL offense and to captain the Chiefs to a division title, but Andy Reid has a long history of evaluating and developing quarterbacks in a positive fashion, so there is very good reason to believe Mahomes can be the next young stud in his system.

If Mahomes pans out, it's a huge win for the Chiefs skill-position guys too, because the offense can be one of the best in the league. Smith led the league in passer rating last year and the Chiefs were dynamic at different parts of the season, but he has a ceiling. His floor is incredibly high, but if you're looking for a "take the top off" guy for the Chiefs offense, it's not Smith.

That guy is Mahomes, which is why the Chiefs, like Kelce, decided to make the switch.