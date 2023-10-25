Since Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift has gone public, Swift's appearances at games have taken the NFL by storm. Taking a break from "The Era's Tour," Swift has plenty of free time to visit Arrowhead Stadium (and some road games) and see Kelce continue his reputation as the best tight end in football.

Kelce's numbers have been completely different when Swift attends his games compared to when she's not there. CBS pointed out the numbers during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, as Kelce averages 8.5 catches per game and 108 receiving yards per game when Swift attends -- compared to 7.0 catches and 46.5 yards per game when she's not there.

Of course, Travis is well aware how well he plays when Swift attends.

"It's kind of hard for me to wrap my head around that sentence," Travis said with a laugh when brother -- Philadelphia Eagles center -- Jason Kelce brought it up on the "New Heights" podcast. "How could I not be aware of this?"

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid won't dismantle the fact Kelce is playing well with Swift around, as her presence hasn't been a distraction to a football team that's 4-0 when she attends.

"Kelce keeps getting better with time," Reid said. "Taylor can stay around all she wants."

Travis Kelce KC • TE • #87 TAR 59 REC 48 REC YDs 525 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Travis is more than grateful Reid approves of things with Swift, especially when he has 303 receiving yards over his last two games. He also has 120-plus receiving yards in each of the last two games, one off sharing the all-time record for tight ends (Jimmy Graham accomplished the feat in 2011).

"I love Coach Reid, man," Kelce said. "What a guy. Listen, when you're getting Big Red's approval and blessings, you know you're doing something right."