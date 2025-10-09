The Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) will host the Detroit Lions (4-1) on Sunday Night Football. The Lions have won four straight games, including a 37-24 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Meanwhile, the Chiefs fell 31-28 to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football in Week 5. According to the latest Week 6 NFL odds, the Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites. Our model is backing the Over on 44.5 total receiving yards in this contest for Travis Kelce. The model is taking the Over on 4+ receptions for Kelce in the Lions vs. Chiefs Week 6 game. Those NFL picks are part of a Travis Kelce parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook that pays over 2-1.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 41-21 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Sunday Travis Kelce betting picks for NFL Week 6 (odds subject to change):

Travis Kelce: Anytime touchdown scorer

Travis Kelce: Over 44.5 receiving yards

Travis Kelce: Alt 4+ receptions

Combining the model's three picks into a Travis Kelce parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +238 (risk $100 to win $238).

Travis Kelce has been a reliable pass catcher for the Chiefs' offense. In his career, Kelce has scored 79 total receiving touchdowns. This season, he's second on the team in receiving scores (2). Last week against Jacksonville, Kelce found the endzone on a two-yard reception. Look for Patrick Mahomes to look for the 36-year-old a couple of times when they get into the red zone.

Travis Kelce: Over 44.5 receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)



Kelce enters this game with 12,394 receiving yards in his career. This season, he has 243 receiving yards, which is third on the team. Kelce has gone over 44.5 receiving yards in four of his last five games. SportsLine's Machine Learning Model projects that he will finish with 46.1 receiving yards versus Detroit. He also needs 14 receiving yards to pass Jason Witten for the second-most receiving yards (4,123) in primetime matchups.

Travis Kelce: Alt 4+ receptions (-300, FanDuel)

Kelce is a safety blanket over the middle for this offense. He has 22 receptions this season and 1,026 over the course of his career. Kelce has recorded over four receptions in nine of his last 15 outings. He's also seen at least five targets in four straight games. In Week 5 versus the Jaguars, Kelce notched seven receptions (eight targets) for 61 receiving yards. SportsLine's model predicts he will record 4.2 catches in this contest.