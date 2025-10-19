The Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Kansas City is favored by 11.5 points, according to the latest NFL odds. Patrick Mahomes will be thrilled to have Rashee Rice back from suspension as another playmaker, but his old pal Travis Kelce certainly won't be forgotten about. The Chiefs are coming off a 30-17 victory over the Lions last week and after dropping the first two games of the season, they've won three of their last four contests. Meanwhile, the Raiders are coming off a 20-10 victory over the Titans last week. The Chiefs are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Week 7 NFL odds at FanDuel, with an over/under set at 45.5 points. Rice's return has lowered some of the over/under totals on Kelce to the point where the model sees value in playing the future Hall of Fame tight end's Overs in receptions (3.5) and receiving yards (38.5). Kelce is always a threat for a touchdown, and he has +145 odds in the latest Week 7 anytime touchdown scorer odds. Those NFL picks are part of a Travis Kelce parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook that pays over 2-1.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Sunday Travis Kelce betting picks for NFL Week 7 (odds subject to change):

Travis Kelce: Anytime touchdown scorer

Travis Kelce: Over 38.5 receiving yards

Travis Kelce: Over 3.5 receptions

Combining the model's three picks into a Travis Kelce parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +262 (risk $100 to win $262).

Travis Kelce: Anytime touchdown scorer (+145, FanDuel)



Travis Kelce is one of only three Chiefs players with multiple receiving touchdowns with two scores this season. He had a touchdown two weeks ago against the Jaguars, and some of the best performances of his career has come against the Raiders. He has five touchdowns over his last six games against the Raiders, including a touchdown last season. Patrick Mahomes has thrown eight touchdowns over his last three games, so scoring opportunities should be there with the Chiefs as heavy favorites.

Travis Kelce: Over 38.5 receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)



Kelce has gone Over this total in five of six games this season, and Rice's return shouldn't result in a production drop this significant. The 36-year-old leads Kansas City with 321 receiving yards, and he's averaging 53.5 yards per game. Kelce had 78 yards last week, and he's gone Over this total in five straight games against the Raiders. The model projects Kelce for 46 receiving yards on Sunday.

Travis Kelce: 3.5 receptions (-140, FanDuel)

Kelce has gone Over this total in five straight games, including six receptions on seven targets last week. Yes, Rice's return brings target competition, but it also takes some of the defense's attention toward gameplanning to contain Kelce. This could result in the veteran finding open space in the middle and given his connection with Mahomes, if Kelce is open, Mahomes will find him. The model projects Kelce for 4.3 receptions on Sunday.