Travis Kelce is the NFL single-season record holder for receiving yards by a tight end. Kelce surpassed George Kittle's record with a 36-yard catch in the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Atlanta Falcons, putting him over Kittle's mark of 1,377 yards. Kelce has 1,416 receiving yards on the year, the first tight end in NFL history to surpass 1,400 yards in a season.

Kelce finished the game with seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown, and has 105 catches for 1,416 yards with 11 touchdowns with one game to play. The Chiefs tight end needs 12 catches in the final week of the season to break Zach Ertz's record for most catches by a tight end (116) and is just 84 yards away from becoming the first tight end ever to reach 1,500 receiving yards in a season. He's the first tight end in NFL history with multiple 100-catch seasons, also accomplishing the 100-catch milestone in 2018.

Kelce entered the game with 1,318 receiving yards on the season, second most in the NFL behind DeAndre Hopkins. No tight end has ever led the NFL in receiving yards, and Hopkins is at 1,372 receiving yards with one week to play. Kelce is 44 yards ahead of Hopkins heading into the final week.

Kelce is the only player in the NFL with at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last five seasons. He is the only player in the NFL with 90+ receptions and 1,200+ receiving yards in each of the last three seasons.