Time is ticking away for bettors to take advantage of the plethora of Super Bowl LV prop bets available for the 2021 Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A number of attractive Super Bowl 55 prop bets center around Kansas City's Travis Kelce, who is a huge part of the team's passing attack. The veteran tight end led the Chiefs in several receiving categories during the regular season and is doing so again in the playoffs.

When contemplating Travis Kelce prop bets, there are numerous NFL odds to consider. William Hill Sportsbook lists the over-unders for Kelce's receptions at 7.5 and his receiving yards at 97.5 for Super Bowl LV. There are also Travis Kelce odds for the number of yards he'll gain on his first reception (12.5). Which Travis Kelce prop bets are worth backing? Before making any Super Bowl 55 prop picks, be sure to see the Travis Kelce prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the latest Travis Kelce props from William Hill and revealed its best bets.

Top Travis Kelce prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the 2021 Super Bowl bets the model recommends: Kelce goes over 7.5 receptions. The 31-year-old was Patrick Mahomes' top target against Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game, as the quarterback threw his way a game-high 15 times. Kelce hauled in 13 of those passes, turning two into touchdowns.

Kelce also eclipsed 7.5 catches in the Divisional Round versus Cleveland, recording eight receptions for 109 yards and a score. He fell just shy of the mark in his regular-season finale as he had seven receptions against Atlanta, but he entered that contest with a streak of seven games with eight or more catches. Including the playoffs, Kelce has had at least eight receptions in 11 of his 17 contests this campaign, and SportsLine's model is projecting he records 8.7 receptions in Super Bowl LV.

Other Travis Kelce prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Travis Kelce receiving yards: Go over 97.5 yards, model is projecting 103



Travis Kelce to score a touchdown: Take -162, model is projecting 0.79



How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

