The 2021 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets underway at 6:30 p.m. ET, and bettors are eager to take advantage of the huge amount of Super Bowl 55 prop bets available for Sunday's showdown. A number of attractive Super Bowl LV prop bets involve Kansas City's Travis Kelce, who is one of the premier tight ends in the NFL. The veteran playmaker was Kansas City's top receiving option during the regular season and also has been a focal point in the passing attack in the playoffs.

When contemplating Travis Kelce prop bets, there are numerous NFL odds to consider. William Hill Sportsbook has Travis Kelce prop odds of 7.5 receptions and 97.5 receiving yards. There also are Travis Kelce odds for the number of yards he'll gain on his first reception. Where are the best values in prop bets involving Travis Kelce? Before making any Super Bowl 55 prop picks, be sure to see the Travis Kelce prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Sunday, the model has evaluated the latest Travis Kelce props from William Hill and revealed its best bets.

Top Travis Kelce prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the 2021 Super Bowl prop bets the model recommends: Kelce goes over 7.5 receptions. The 31-year-old had nearly double that amount against Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game, hauling in 13 passes for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Kelce also topped the number in the Divisional Round, as he made eight catches versus Cleveland for 109 yards.

In fact, Kelce has had eight or more receptions in nine of his last 10 outings, with the only miss being a seven-catch effort against Atlanta in Week 16. He finished with more than 7.5 receptions nine times overall during the regular season after doing so only twice in 2019. But he's made eight or more catches in three of his last five postseason contests, and the model is projecting he finishes with 8.7 receptions in Super Bowl LV.

Other Travis Kelce prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Travis Kelce receiving yards: Go over 97.5 yards, model is projecting 103



Travis Kelce to score a touchdown: Take -162, model is projecting 0.79



How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model is high on a Super Bowl prop bet that pays out nearly 7-1. You need to see the model's top 20 Super Bowl prop bets before making any Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks.

Which Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prop pays almost 7-1? And what other Super Bowl LV prop bets does the model love for the big game? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 55 prop bets, all from the model that's up almost $7,900 on top-rated NFL picks.