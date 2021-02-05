There are several things other than the game itself that usually draw interest to the NFL's marquee event, and the 2021 Super Bowl is no exception. One of its biggest draws are the Super Bowl LV prop bets, and there is no shortage of them from which to choose. Some of the most intriguing are the Travis Kelce prop bets, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has teamed with quarterback Patrick Mahomes to form one of the league's most dangerous connections.

If you're making Travis Kelce prop bets, there are several NFL odds to consider. William Hill Sportsbook has Travis Kelce prop odds of 7.5 receptions and 97.5 receiving yards. You also can make a play on whether or not he'll make a touchdown catch (-162), among other props. Where are the best values in prop bets involving Travis Kelce? Before making any Super Bowl 55 prop picks, be sure to see the Travis Kelce prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Sunday, the model has evaluated the latest Travis Kelce props from William Hill and revealed its best bets.

Top Travis Kelce prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the 2021 Super Bowl bets the model recommends: Kelce at -162 to score a touchdown at any point against the Buccaneers. The 31-year-old has had his two most productive scoring seasons during Mahomes' three-year tenure as the Chiefs' starting signal-caller, making 10 TD catches in 2018 and a career-high 11 this past season. Including the 2020 NFL playoffs, Kelce has been kept out of the end zone in just one of his last eight games.

That occasion came in Week 12 at Tampa Bay, but there still is good reason to believe Kelce will score in Super Bowl 55. Only five teams allowed more touchdowns by tight ends in 2020 than the Buccaneers, who gave up 10. Kelce also has had a knack for scoring in the postseason, as he's hauled in a TD pass in five of his last six playoff contests.

Other Travis Kelce prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Travis Kelce receiving yards: Go over 97.5 yards, model is projecting 103



Travis Kelce to score a touchdown: Take -162, model is projecting 0.79



Travis Kelce receptions: Go over 7.5 receptions, model is projecting 8.7

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model is high on a Super Bowl prop bet that pays out nearly 7-1. You need to see the model's top 20 Super Bowl prop bets before making any Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks.

Which Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prop pays almost 7-1? And what other Super Bowl LV prop bets does the model love for the big game? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 55 prop bets, all from the model that's up almost $7,900 on top-rated NFL picks.