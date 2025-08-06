Travis Kelce isn't getting hung up on the past. Kelce is laser-focused on the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 campaign after falling short to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

The Chiefs made an admirable fourth-quarter effort against the Eagles after going scoreless in the first half. There are lessons to learn from their Super Bowl loss, but Kelce isn't hung up on what-ifs.

"I've thrown that thing in the trash," Kelce told reporters at Wednesday's press conference. "I've moved on. It happened sooner than you can imagine. I was pretty focused on this year in the offseason."

Kelce, 35, appears fully dedicated to the team this offseason. The Chief's longest-tenured player has not missed any practices and has been actively involved in training. It's a comforting sign for those concerned with Kelce's frequent appearances attending his girlfriend Taylor Swift's various Eras Tour dates last summer.

"You've got to go through the dog days and enjoy it for what it is, man," Kelce said. "We're rocking and rolling, man. It's training camp, so you're going to feel the soreness and the heavy workload you're getting every day. You've got to enjoy it for what it is and fight through that."

Kelce appears fully dedicated to the cause. Enjoying his 13th year with the team, Kelce is once again living in the dorms of Missouri Western State University.

"I love it here," Kelce said, smiling again. "It gets me away from everything else that's going on in this crazy world. You can really just focus in on your craft and focus in on being the best you can for the guys around you, man.

"Football has always been the biggest driving force I've ever had. I love coming out here and focusing on this and getting better for another run at hopefully a Super Bowl."