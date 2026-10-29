New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo might be the most physical ballcarrier in the NFL, and sometimes that gets him in trouble. Officials in the Week 7 game against the Houston Texans called Skattebo for a controversial penalty on a first-quarter run when they deemed him guilty of a rarely enforced unnecessary roughness infraction. The penalty flag thrown on the play drew immense scrutiny, and Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on the "New Heights" podcast joined the chorus of prominent football figures to stand up for Skattebo.

The officials penalized Skattebo for lowering his helmet against a Texans defender. It was just the fourth time this season that foul has been called and the first time it went against an offensive player on a non-special teams play.

Travis Kelce, a physical player in his own right, scoffed at the penalty and said, "That's football." Jason Kelce took an even more passionate stance against the call.

"If the running back hits the defensive player with the crown of his helmet, and you get run over, that's the defensive guy's fault," Jason Kelce said. "Hit him in the f---ing legs. What are we talking about? You're the one who tried to tackle him up top. What the f---? I think it's a dumbass penalty. I think that the runner should have the ability to lower his shoulder and gain yardage however he wants. And if his head goes down with it, that's the way it should be.

"I'm not a fan of the way this is called. I understand it's a penalty, and this is how they want it officiated. I actually think he more just lowered his shoulders. I didn't think he actually lowered his head as much as I've seen."

The 15-yard penalty did not prove costly for the Giants, as they proceeded to defeat the Texans in overtime. But it did set a precedent that could impact Skattebo's future games. He said he will not change his running style and that if he continues to draw penalties or faces league-imposed fines, then so be it.

"It was more of he just ran the f---ing dude over," Jason Kelce said, "and the guy was embarrassed, and he lied there for a second, and the league was like, 'Oh, we gotta fine Cam Skattebo.' That's the f---ing dumbest G--damn thing I've ever seen. It's f---ing stupid."

While Skattebo found himself in the doghouse with coach John Harbaugh the previous week due to his early-season fumbling issues, his coach has his back in this case. Harbaugh said it would be a "physical impossibility" for a running back like Skattebo to avoid lowering his head when carrying the ball low to the ground and praised his second-year standout for good fundamentals.

Travis Kelce sees it the same way.

"How do you -- you go flat? Eyes, head up? What's the position? You have to get into a specific position? If he's just trying to lower his pads and accelerate?"

The penalty was a minor hiccup for Skattebo in what was otherwise the best performance of his career. He racked up a personal-best 124 yards and a touchdown against the Texans and set up the game-winning play in overtime when he broke loose for a 42-yard scamper.