Travis Kelce saw risk in Chiefs' Alex Smith trade, but always had faith in Patrick Mahomes
Kelce was second in the NFL among tight ends in catches last season
Travis Kelce of the Chiefs is among the best pass-catching tight ends in the game. Last season, he was second in the NFL with 103 grabs. Only Philadelphia's Zach Ertz finished with more at 116. Kelce, however, had nearly 200 more yards than Ertz on the season, in a Chiefs offense that was spearheaded by big plays facilitated by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
While the Chiefs came up just short his year, losing in overtime to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, there's a lot of room for growth in what was an unbelievable offense. Mahomes finished with 50 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions, 5,097 yards and a completion percentage of 66 after he took over the starting job following the Chiefs trade of Alex Smith to the Redskins.
Kelce and Tyreek Hill were among Mahomes' favorite targets this season. And even though the Chiefs arguably outperformed expectations heading into this year with a quarterback starting his first full season, that doesn't mean that expectations next year won't be insanely high.
On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell were joined by Kelce to talk about the Chiefs' explosive offense. They discussed the room for growth after Mahomes' breakout season, and although Kelce admitted to seeing some risk in the Smith trade, he said that he always had faith in Mahomes as a quarterback.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn | YouTube
