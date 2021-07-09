Travis Kelce has had no shortage of success on the football field, enjoying seven trips to the playoffs, two AFC championships and a Super Bowl title in eight NFL seasons. But the Pro Bowl tight end is apparently more motivated than ever going into the 2021 campaign. Appearing on NFL Network this week, the 31-year-old Kelce said the Chiefs' loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV this February was so "embarrassing" that he and the rest of his team are even more fired up to get back to the big game.

"That was pretty embarrassing, man, taking that last loss down there in Tampa, man," Kelce told Patrick Claybon and Brandon Flowers on Thursday. "If you're not motivated after taking a shellacking like that, I don't know what's wrong with you. I want to go win one more than I ever wanted to get one in the first place, and that's everybody in that building, man.

"That's why I love Kansas City," he continued. "We've got great guys, top to bottom. Front office, Clark Hunt, the head of it all, the owner of the Chiefs, he's done a great job of getting the right people in the right place, even more so this year with the new additions that we have. It's just exciting times and everybody's motivated to just get better and go out here and try to win a Super Bowl, man."

The Chiefs were active this offseason after their 31-9 loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, their second bid for a Lombardi Trophy in as many seasons. Their biggest moves included signing former Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney to a lucrative deal in free agency, as well as trading for former Ravens left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

After three straight 12-win seasons under coach Andy Reid, arguably the No. 1 coach in today's NFL, the Chiefs are currently considered betting favorites to not only return to the Super Bowl in 2021 but capture their second championship in three years.