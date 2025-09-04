Kansas City Chiefs star tight end and three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce knows a thing or two about receiving rings in the offseason, but this summer he was the one giving out a ring. If you've somehow missed the news, Kelce proposed to superstar singer and girlfriend of two years Taylor Swift, who posted the news on social media late last month.

August slipped away into a moment in time, which means it's just about time for the NFL season to start. The Chiefs, who begin their season in Brazil against Los Angeles Chargers on Friday night, met with the media on Thursday to discuss their international opener. Given that this is Kelce's first time meeting with the media since the engagement photos broke the internet, his questions weren't just about football.

When asked about whether his off the field ventures, including the podcast he has with his brother, Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce, were a distraction, quarterback Patrick Mahomes reminded the crowd that Kelce was engaged (just in case anyone forgot).

"I got one more ring from it," said Kelce. "Ever since I've been dating Taylor, life has been fun, it's been exciting. Obviously, a lot more eyes, and I accept that. I'm living life on a high."

The "gym teacher" to Swift's "english teacher" also talked about the proposal on his podcast, admitting that he still gets "giddy" talking about it.

"I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts and all the excitement that's been going on," Kelce said. "It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with."

Swift and Kelce's relationship went public in 2023 when the singer attended the Chiefs Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. Since then, Swift has attended numerous games, including two Super Bowls; Kelce has attended 'Era's Tour,' and even made an appearance on stage.

On Thursday, Kelce was also asked whether this was his "last dance" -- and, no, it's not a reference to his upcoming wedding. Kelce signed a two-year, $34.25 million contract with the Chiefs in 2024, and while his future with Swift is clear, the 35-year-old's football future has some questions.

"Man, it's the last one on the contract right now, but I'm feeling you and I'm feeling ready to rock," Kelce said.