The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the NFL's best offense so far this season. The Chiefs check in second in the NFL in yards per game, but Kansas City ranks first in the NFL in points per game, yards per play and points per drive, as well as Football Outsiders' DVOA and TruMedia's version of EPA per play.

And this team might get even better offensively, because it recently added former New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney via trade, acquiring the former No. 20 overall selection in exchange for third- and sixth-round picks.

The Chiefs were on their bye when they snagged Toney, so he hasn't taken the field with his new teammates for a game just yet. Andy Reid has said that they'll try to work him in slowly and get him up to speed, but he's already impressed the incumbent No. 1 weapon -- tight end Travis Kelce.

"I mean, that guy is an absolute beast with the ball in his hands," Kelce said on the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, according to a transcription by the Kansas City Star. "I love the routes that he runs. Obviously his college highlight tape at Florida is second to none. Taking things to the house. I believe he was compared to Tyreek [Hill] when he was coming out. Not a lot of guys get that Tyreek comparison, but I think they were more so just saying that because [of] how many touchdowns, how many big-time touchdowns he has, meaning big plays, meaning 20-plus yards or 30-plus yards, maybe even 40-plus yards, taking things to the house and being that game changer. I'm excited for him, man. I'm excited. To be able to add another weapon that you've got to account for in this offense is extremely exciting, especially one of his caliber."

When healthy, Toney has flashed star-caliber talent in the NFL. The issue is he has been healthy for just 12 games, and able to play a full complement of snaps in even fewer of them.

The Chiefs already have Kelce, plus JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, and Skyy Moore among their pass-catching corps, so they can afford to ration Toney's reps so he can stay healthy and make an impact in the long run. But they likely didn't trade two draft picks for him to be merely a supplementary piece. Eventually, one would think they have big plans for him. Especially given the way Kelce already talks about his potential impact.