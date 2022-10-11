There aren't too many NFL records out there that are considered unbreakable, but Travis Kelce might have one that now falls into that category after setting an improbable NFL mark on Monday night during Kansas City's 30-29 win over Las Vegas.

During the game, Kelce caught seven passes for 25 yards and four touchdowns, which is notable, because it allowed the Chiefs tight end to set the record for fewest receiving yards in a game where the player also had four touchdown catches, according to Pro Football Reference.

Before Monday night, the record belonged to Marvin Jones, who set it while playing for the Lions in 2019. In a game against the Vikings, Jones finished with 10 catches for 93 yards and four touchdowns. Going into Week 5, that was the only performance in NFL history where a player finished with under 100 yards in a game where he also had at least four touchdown receptions. Not only did Kelce break that record, but he also lowered it by nearly 70 yards.

Besides Jones and Kelce, every other player in NFL history who has caught four touchdowns in a game has also finished with at least 100 receiving yards. One reason Kelce was able to keep his receiving total so low is because all four of his TD catches came from inside the 10-yard line. During the win, Kelce finished with two 1-yard touchdown catches, a 4-yard touchdown reception and an 8-yard scoring catch. That total allowed Kelce to become the first player in NFL history to have four touchdown catches in a game that all went for fewer than 10 yards.

Kelce also tied the Chiefs' record for most receiving touchdowns in a game and he finished with the second-most touchdown catches by a tight end in a single game in NFL history.

Of course, if there's one record that Kelce keeps for the rest of his life, it's likely going to be "fewest receiving yards for a player who caught four touchdowns." That one seems unbreakable and there's a good chance Kelce will be pulling an Al Bundy and telling people about it for the rest of his life, right Travis?

Kelce set a few other records on Monday night and you can check out all of those by clicking here.