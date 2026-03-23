Free agent tight end Travis Kelce will return to the NFL for a 14th season in 2026 and beyond. Rather than entering retirement or testing his market in free agency, Kelce rejoined the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year contract, according to NFL Media.

The deal is worth $54.375 million and has a maximum value of $57.735 million with $12 million in 2026 with a possible $3 million in incentives. Kelce's last contract paid an average of $17.1 million per year. He will turn 37 years old on Oct. 5.

"Chiefs Kingdom! Let's go baby! It's official," Kelce said on Monday. "Excited for 2026 and just excited to put on a Chiefs uniform in front of you guys again. Let's get Arrowhead rockin' baby! We'll see you guys in a few months."

Had he elected not to re-sign with the Chiefs, this would have been the first time in Kelce's legendary career that he reached unrestricted free agency. He inked a pair of long-term extensions during his stint in Kansas City, but just reached the end of a four-year deal and could sign with any team that wants him. There will be no sweepstakes for the famed tight end, though, as he finalizes a deal to team up once again with his longtime quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Teams in win-now mode projected to be interested in pursuing his talents on as short as a one-year deal, but the Chiefs always figured to be in play given what they and Kelce mean to each other and that he could help them return to the postseason after a disappointing 2025 campaign. He now has the opportunity to continue climbing the all-time tight end receiving records leaderboards. He's already Kansas City's all-time leading pass catcher.

Travis Kelce career Stats All-time K.C. Rank All-time TE rank Receptions 1,080 1st 3rd Receiving yards 13,002 1st 3rd Receiving TD 82 1st 5th

Kelce has been in talks over the last month with the Chiefs about a potential return. Coach Andy Reid confirmed in February that the team and Kelce had communication but did not go so far as to say whether he expected the sides to come to terms on a deal for 2026. Owner Clark Hunt in January expressed interest in bringing the future Hall of Famer back, though.

"As an organization, we certainly hope that he will come back," Hunt said on "Good Morning Football." "He had another great year, maybe not on par with where he was four or five years ago, but still had over 800 yards, and was really one of the leaders on the offensive side of the ball for us. So there's no doubt in my mind that he can still play."

The goal for Kelce has been to avoid dragging his decision out for too long. He said in November that he wanted to do right by the Chiefs and end the process on a hasty timeline, whether or not he plays with them moving forward. That mission is now accomplished.

"I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity, whether I come back or not -- or whether they want me back or not," Kelce said, via ESPN. "I'd like to make that decision before they've got to get draft picks and free agency opens to fill the roster appropriately."

Kelce -- a three-time Super Bowl champion, seven-time All-Pro honoree and 11-time Pro Bowler -- is on a clear downturn from a production standpoint but remained a key element of the Chiefs' high-powered offense in 2025. His 76 catches were his fewest since 2015 and his 851 receiving yards were his second-fewest since 2013.