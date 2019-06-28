Travis Kelce surprises Chiefs super-fan couple by RSVPing to their wedding
Kelce will attend the wedding of Chiefs fans Taylor and Matt this Saturday
A wedding day is a dream come true for a whole lot of people -- especially the two people getting married. It's a celebration of your love and devotion to another person for, hopefully, the rest of your lives, and it's a special occasion you both can share with your friends and family. And maybe one of your favorite NFL players.
At least, that's the case for Chiefs fans Taylor and Matt, who won the NFL 100 Experience of a Lifetime, wherein they will have Chiefs star Travis Kelce attend their wedding. Here's Kelce breaking the news to a couple of his biggest fans.
"Taylor and Matt, what's going on? It's Travis Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs. I am excited to RSVP as I am attending your wedding. You all are the winners of the NFL 100 Experience of a Lifetime. Congratulations to you two lovebirds. I can't wait to get on the dance floor. Make sure you tell everybody to wear their dancing shoes. We're about to get jiggy."
Matt was also gifted a pair of suspended and some cufflinks, and the happy couple got a cake and a visit from a couple Chiefs cheerleaders as well. This wedding is apparently happening tomorrow (Saturday), and the NFL will be providing live footage of Kelce mingling with the guests and showing off his dance moves.
If his touchdown celebrations are any indication, Kelce's dance floor moves should be pretty damn good.
