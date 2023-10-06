The only person in the NFL that isn't caught up with the Taylor Swift attention is the player that's spending time with her. Travis Kelce is soaking in the moments with Swift, admitting he's "on top of the world."

The Kelce-Swift rumors certainly aren't distracting the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won both games Swift has attended. The Chiefs are getting a lot of attention, but they are handling their business like it's a normal week.

"We're learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place, but at the same time, it comes with it, it comes with it," Kelce said to reporters Friday. "You have a lot of people that care for Taylor (Swift) and for good reason. Just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.

"At the end of the day you know, I've always been pretty good at compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building, so I'll just keep rolling with that."

Kelce remains humble about the whole experience, enjoying the attention that comes with being seen with arguably the biggest music star in the world. The Chiefs are embracing the paparazzi as well, as they're used to getting attention.

"Everybody is having fun with it," Kelce said. "Whether I think they're over doing it or not, I brought this to myself. I've been fortunate enough to have fun with it. That's all that really matters, that it's not pissing anybody off – over here (among the Chiefs) at least. I'm having fun with it.

"I think like I said earlier I've been pretty good at compartmentalizing, and making sure my focus is always about winning the game, and I don't see that changing any time soon."

Hanging out in the Chiefs facility and working with his team are what gets Kelce through the day. The distractions are gone once he enters that building, focusing only on football. This week, it's preparing for the Minnesota Vikings.

"I think it's always been that for me. No matter what's going on in my life, good or bad," Kelce said. "I think this is one place where I can get away and just be locked in and focused and always check myself and my ego at the door and make sure that I come in with a clear mind."