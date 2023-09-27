Taylor Swift visiting Travis Kelce in Week 3 -- and going out with him after the Kansas City Chiefs game -- has taken the NFL and entertainment world by storm. In the days following Swift's appearance, Kelce discussed the relationship as the Chiefs hope to return to a sense of normalcy.

Of course, that won't be the case.

Some Chiefs players did happen to meet Swift after Sunday's game, as Kelce did rent out a restaurant for Swift and the team after Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears. Patrick Mahomes said after Sunday's game he hoped to meet Swift -- and did.

"Yea I met her. She's really cool. Good people," Mahomes said, via KSHB 41 in Kansas City. "But like Trav said, imma let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."

Good bet that won't be the only Swift question Mahomes gets as long as the two are in the news. Mahomes fielded two Swift questions after Sunday's game when she was in the stadium, including if he knew she was coming.

"He told me at the last minute," Mahomes said. "There's some things with Trav where he kind of just says it and you don't know if it's true or not. He says it so calmly.

"I mean I remember one time he was like, 'Hey I'm going to go to one of the playoff baseball games,' and I'm like you said it so randomly and then he just went. But the same thing, like Friday he was like, 'Yeah, I think she's coming to the game this weekend,' and then moved about his business.

"So, you're kind of like ... I guess that just happens I guess, I don't know, it's Travis."

Mahomes doesn't appear bothered by the Swift questions, keeping the matter private. The Chiefs -- and Kelce -- would prefer it that way.