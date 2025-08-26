Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce cut 25 pounds from his frame this offseason, rapid weight loss made possible by changes in his workout routine and less travel following girlfriend Taylor Swift around the globe, according to ESPN.

Kelce aims to bounce back from posting career lows in receiving yards and touchdowns despite another return trip to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs listed Kelce last season at 250 pounds and his playing weight was reportedly heavier than in years past as a four-time All-Pro target in Kansas City's passing game. His offseason regiment this time around consisted of a plyometrics-heavy routine, something he followed previously in his career. Fast and quick movements aimed at improving agility and overall fitness.

"You've got to rebuild (your body)," Kelce said, via ESPN. "This year, I got some time to really focus on some form-running and some things early on in the offseason that I just didn't have time for last year. Certainly, I'm feeling good, and I think it'll pay off."

Kelce's approach to 2025 was being less busy than this time last year.

The previous spring and summer were the most hectic of (Kelce's) life. He bounced from one event to the next, from one part-time TV job to the next and even had a supporting actor role in 'Happy Gilmore 2,' the comedy starring Adam Sandler. And of course, he traveled across Europe with girlfriend Taylor Swift at many stops on her Eras Tour, even performing a small role with her during one concert in London. During that time, one of his three personal trainers -- Alex Skacel, Andrew Spruill and Laurence Justin Ng -- was usually with him, focusing on maintaining his strength. ESPN's Nate Taylor

Prior to training camp, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said his longtime teammate displayed razor-sharp focus.

"If it's the last ride, you would never know," Mahomes said of the 35-year-old Kelce. "The way he's talking about football, the way he's talking about working and trying to be even better this year than he was last year. He doesn't seem like a guy that, it's his last ride or he's tired of the job. He's in here, he's working. I know his body feels good.

"I think it feels better than even last year before going into last season. I think he's motivated to go out there and have an even better year."

Kelce spurned retirement questions following last season's Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and said in June he made the decision to return to the Chiefs early during the offseason.

"I really didn't feel like it was my last game. Just felt like I've got a lot more to prove," Kelce said. "It wasn't a very tough [decision] for me. I know I'm getting older, but at the same time, I still feel like I got a lot that I can prove in this league. It really wasn't that hard of a decision for me."