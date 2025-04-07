The Jacksonville Jaguars are holding onto former No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker for at least two more years. On Monday, the franchise announced that it had exercised the fifth-year option on the pass rusher's rookie contract.

OverTheCap projects that Walker will make a fully-guaranteed $14,751,000 in 2026 if he is not extended beforehand. Walker falls under the "playtime tier," as he has not made a Pro Bowl yet. Players like Aidan Hutchinson and Sauce Gardner are eligible for more money if their options are exercised.

Walker is coming off a career year in which he recorded 61 combined tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 13 tackles for loss. Walker has now recorded double-digit sacks in back-to-back seasons, and he and Josh Hines-Allen have recorded the most sacks by any duo over the past two seasons with 46. Walker is one of just four players that recorded 60 combined tackles and 10 sacks last season, joining Leonard Williams, Andrew Van Ginkel and T.J. Watt.

Walker established himself as a top prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft after he led the national champion Georgia Bulldogs with 36 quarterback hurries, and was tied for second on the team with six sacks. The Jaguars took him with the top pick in the draft, and they clearly want him to be a part of their future.