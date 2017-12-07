Tre'Davious White: Gronk's 'intentions were to hurt me,' one-game suspension is 'a joke'

The league suspended Rob Gronkowski one game for this after-the-whistle cheap shot to the head of defenseless Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White:

What the hell are you doing, Gronk? pic.twitter.com/mZTgJA62eU — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 3, 2017

White, who entered concussion protocol as a consequence of Gronkowski's elbow drop, was cleared to return to practice on Thursday. He also spoke for the first time about the league levying just a one-game suspension for what everyone agrees was dirty and dangerous.

"Man, it's a joke, dog," White said, via ESPN.com's Mike Rodak. "Man, I don't know what to say on that. I'm laying there. He snuck me with my back turned. He could have broke my neck. I mean, I got a son to raise. All that. People don't think about that when they just react. ... The guy did what he wanted to do. He is what he did. Dirty shot, so what does that make him? Dirty player. Simple."

White also said that Gronkowski's "intentions were to hurt me."

Shortly after Sunday's game, Gronkowski told reporters, "I want to apologize to No. 27. I'm not in the business of that. I mean, there was a lot of frustration and I was just really frustrated at that moment and it just happened naturally through emotions. ... I just want to apologize to Tre'Davious White."

On Thursday, White said he hasn't heard from the Patriots tight end.

For those referencing Rob Gronkowski's apology after the #Bills-#Patriots game, here is my exchange with Tre'Davious White today about whether or not he's heard from Gronk since the play. pic.twitter.com/c1kDq6yXgL — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 7, 2017

Meanwhile, several Steelers players are outraged that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster got the same one-game suspension for this, which happened between the whistles:

JuJu lays out Burfict pic.twitter.com/e74GmPNN5a — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) December 5, 2017

"[Smith-Schuster's] such a great kid," Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey said. "He's not a dirty player. If that's the case then make Gronk sit two games, three games. How can you justify that compared to what JuJu did? That's just stupid."

Pouncey wasn't alone. Here's Steelers safety Mike Mitchell:

So gronk elbow drops a guy off the top rope like Dusty Rhodes and gets same suspension as a guy getting a penalty making a football play. Okay cool @NFL @espn @ESPNNFL can’t wait to see what you come up with next. — Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) December 5, 2017

More Mitchell: "Listen, I never said [Gronkowski] was dirty," he tweeted. "I never mentioned his character I've only met him once and to be honest he seemed like a real chill guy. What I'm referring to is the actual incident. Look at the plays. [Smith-Schuster and George Iloka] were making a football plays in football games during the PLAY. More specifically before the whistle. [Gronkowski's] play was a downed man post-whistle. I get the league having player safety [and] that's fine but don't tell me those are the same offense. It's not the same offense therefore the punishment shouldn't be the same. [Smith-Schuster and Iloka] should lose some cash but not their whole game check."

Bengals safety George Iloka was also suspended one game for a trying to remove Antonio Brown's head from the rest of his body, but the suspension was overturned on appeal.

Either way, Mitchell makes a lot of sense. And, at least publicly, the NFL disagrees with him.