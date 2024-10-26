Fresh off a critical Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Los Angeles Rams have new life. Sean McVay's club enters its mini-bye week at 3-4 on the season and could realistically make a push for a playoff spot down the stretch. Before this latest victory, trade talk surrounded the franchise, including possibly shipping star wideout Cooper Kupp out of town. McVay has since signaled that there won't be wholesale changes thanks to this recent win (particularly as it relates to Kupp), but that doesn't mean the team will be out of the trade market entirely.

The Rams and Tre'Davious White are discussing their options regarding the former All-Pro cornerback's future with the team, including a possible trade, according to ESPN. White, who signed a one-year deal with the Rams this offseason, has been inactive for the previous three games.

Despite making him inactive for consecutive weeks, this report notes that Los Angeles is open to keeping him to ensure depth at the position throughout the year. However, the need for corners across the league could entice the organization to make a deal.

In his four games played this season, White has totaled 12 tackles and two pass breakups. As the primary defender, White has allowed four passing touchdowns and opposing quarterbacks to average a 98.3 passer rating against him, so he has fallen off in production from his former All-Pro self during this stint in Los Angeles.

Before signing this past spring, White spent the first part of his career with the Buffalo Bills, who drafted him with the No. 27 overall pick in 2017 out of LSU. During his tenure in Buffalo, White was named an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler twice. In 2019, he co-led the league with six interceptions.

Injuries have played a part in White's drop off in recent years, suffering a torn ACL in late November of the 2021 season and then tore his Achilles in Week 4 of the 2023 campaign.

As the Rams mull a possible trade of White, let's break down a few potential landing spots.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are firmly in a Super Bowl window and have an offense that is well-designed to win in the postseason, thanks to the two-headed rushing duo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. The defense, however, could be its Achilles heel, particularly against the pass. Baltimore is allowing a league-worst 287.1 passing yards per game entering Week 8 and 7.5 yards per attempt (third-worst). While White may not be the All-Pro player he was during his early days in Buffalo, he could be a valuable contributor to help turn the tide of this secondary.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are another AFC North team that is in a championship window and needs some help at corner. The team lost corner Dax Hill to a torn ACL in Week 5 and is a bit thin behind Cam Taylor-Britt, D.J. Turner II, and Mike Hilton. Entering Week 8, Cincy is allowing 217 passing yards per game, which ranks 21st in the NFL.

Minnesota Vikings

The Rams saw firsthand on Thursday that Minnesota's corners aren't exactly answering the bell. So far, the Vikings are surrendering 263 passing yards per game, which is the third-most in the league. At the very least, White provides a depth option for this group that needs to find some answers if they want to snap this current two-game losing skid where they allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 79.6% of their passes for 559 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception.