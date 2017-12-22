Tre'Davious White: Rob Gronkowski still hasn't apologized for cheap shot

The Patriots and Bills meet Sunday for the second time three weeks. In the first meeting, New England cruised to a 23-3 win, but not before a frustrated Rob Gronkowski dropped an atomic elbow on unsuspecting Bills rookie cornerback Tre'Davious White.

What the hell are you doing, Gronk? pic.twitter.com/mZTgJA62eU — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 3, 2017

White promptly entered concussion protocol while the league suspended Gronkowski for one game for his actions. Now, with the rematch just days away, White says he still hasn't heard from Gronkowski about the cheap shot. And he's not sure if the tight end will say anything prior to Sunday's kickoff.

In a recent appearance on PFT Live White reiterated that the hit "was disgusting," adding: "It was bad to watch, but I'm past it and I'm just looking forward to competing again with him on Sunday."

Either way, White is ready to move on.

"I'll just line up and play football," he said. Gronkowski did issue a public apology in the locker room shortly after the incident, citing frustration with the officials as the impetus for his behavior.

"I want to apologize to No. 27," the Pats tight end told reporters. "I'm not in the business of that. I mean, there was a lot of frustration and I was just really frustrated at that moment and it just happened naturally through emotions. ... I just want to apologize to Tre'Davious White. ... I just didn't understand why there wasn't a flag [against White for defensive holding just prior to the interception]. ... And they're calling me for the craziest stuff ever."

Days later, White spoke for the first time about the hit.

"Man, it's a joke, dog," he said, via ESPN.com's Mike Rodak. "Man, I don't know what to say on that. I'm laying there. He snuck me with my back turned. He could have broke my neck. I mean, I got a son to raise. All that. People don't think about that when they just react. ... The guy did what he wanted to do. He is what he did. Dirty shot, so what does that make him? Dirty player. Simple."

White also said that Gronkowski's "intentions were to hurt me."

On Sunday, White and the Bills will have a chance at redemption. If Buffalo can beat the Patriots in Gillette Stadium, not only will they be one step closer to qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 1999, they could knock New England out of the No. 1 seed.