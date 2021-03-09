Trent Brown is heading back to New England after the Patriots and Raiders were able to execute a trade that will have the offensive tackle back with the club he helped win Super Bowl LIII. The deal has Brown and a 2022 seventh-round pick reportedly heading to Foxborough while the Raiders will be receiving a 2022 fifth-rounder. On top of the particulars of this trade, the Patriots have agreed to rework Brown's contract and will now pay him up to $11 million for the 2021 season. Originally, the veteran tackle had two years left on his contract, meaning he'll hit free agency one year earlier.

While those are the nuts and bolts around this trade, we're here to determine how each team made out in the deal with what is heading out the door and what's coming in. Below, you'll find our trade grades surrounding this Trent Brown deal and what it may mean for both clubs going forward.

New England Patriots: A

With Brown, the Patriots are getting a known commodity and a player that has a tremendously high ceiling when healthy. If Brown is 100%, he's arguably one of the best tackles in the entire NFL with his 6-foot-8, 359-pound size. Even Raiders GM Mike Mayock noted recently that Brown is "as dominant as any tackle in football" when right. During his time with the Patriots back in 2018, he started every game at left tackle for them, including their Super Bowl LIII win over the Rams. The O-line was a major factor in that championship run and Brown was right in the thick of it. Given that familiarity with New England's system and upside, giving up a fifth-rounder next year seems to be well worth that rather inexpensive price tag.

As for the health concerns, the 27-year-old Brown was limited to just five games for the Raiders last season, but his absence didn't have much to do with any on-field injuries. He missed time due to COVID-19 and then a bizarre mishap with an IV prior to Week 8. Given the oddity surrounding those reasons for missing time, there shouldn't be too much cause for concern surrounding his availability for the Patriots.

This move also gives New England tremendous flexibility along the O-line. He started at left tackle during his previous tenure with the club but played right tackle with the Raiders. Depending on where the Patriots slot him this time around, it could prove to be a domino effect for others on the roster. If they put him back at left tackle, the team could move Isaiah Wynn or Mike Onwenu at left guard to replace Joe Thuney, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent. If they want to keep Wynn at left tackle, use Onwenu at guard to succeed Thuney and have Brown work at right tackle, that would then also make Marcus Cannon expendable. By cutting Cannon, the Patriots would clear around $7 million off the cap, adding to what is already a mountain of space this offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders: C

After Brown's one-year stint with the Patriots came to a close, the Raiders were quick to land the right tackle and ink him to a four-year, $66 million contract with $36.75 million guaranteed. For all that dough, Brown did put together a Pro Bowl season in 2019, but only gave the club 16 games played over two seasons. Given the amount of money they handed Brown, this is a pretty big flop of a free agent signing for Mayock and the rest of the Raiders brass. That said, Las Vegas does get out of paying him $13.7 million in base salary in 2021 and $15 million in 2022.

Finances do seem to be a major motivating factor for the Raiders as they cleared around $14 million by trading Brown. According to the most recent projections, the club was looking at around just $3 million in salary cap space this offseason. Now, Las Vegas will have a bit more flexibility financially as they step towards free agency and build for 2021. Given the low cost of trading for Brown, it seems like the Raiders were content with the possibility of even releasing him as well. A future fifth-rounder likely won't alter the franchise in a major way, but they were able to manage something in return for Brown, which is admirable.

While they were able to clear space during a cap-strapped offseason, waving the white flag on a highly talented tackle below the age of 30 is a rough look by the Raiders.