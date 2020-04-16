Trent Green says that 1999 Rams squad is the only team that can compare to the Super Bowl champion Chiefs

Trent Green was part of two prolific offenses during his 12-year NFL career.

Green, now an analyst for CBS Sports, enjoyed a successful five-year run as the Chiefs' starting quarterback from 2001-06. During that span, Kansas City boasted one of the NFL's best offenses, led by Green, All-Pro running back Priest Holmes, Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, and receivers Eddie Kennison, Johnny Morton and Dante Hall. The Chiefs' offense powered Kansas City to a 13-3 record in 2003, and despite not punting once and scoring 35 points in the second round of the playoffs, Green and the Chiefs fell in a shootout to Peyton Manning and the Colts.

While Green quarterbacked some special offensive units during his run in Kansas City, he mentions his other NFL team when asked to name a past offense that is comparable to the one the Chiefs just rode to victory in Super Bowl LIV.

"The only thing I could possibly compare it to was that Rams team," Green told Will Brinson during a recent appearance on The Pick Six Podcast. "When you consider Issac Bruce going into the Hall of Fame. Torry Holt will end up going in the Hall of Fame. You had Az Hakim and Ricky Proehl. Marshall Faulk in the backfield. Kurt Warner obviously was MVP in several of those seasons. As far as that quick strike ability and the ability to put on points very quickly, that would be the only one that jumps to mind for me."

The 1999 Rams, nicknamed "The Greatest Show on Turf," featured some of the fastest, most explosive playmakers in the NFL. Faulk, who was acquired from the Colts during the offseason, became the second player in league history to reach 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. Bruce, the elder statesman of the offense, led the group with 12 touchdown receptions. Holt, a rookie that season, caught six touchdown passes, while Hakim contributed with eight touchdown catches.

Warner, who replaced an injured Green during the preseason, enjoyed a Cinderella season, earning league MVP honors two years after completing a two-year stint as the Iowa Barnstormers quarterback in the Arena Football League. In all, the 1999 Rams offense (a unit that also included Hall of Fame lineman Orlando Pace) scored 526 points while averaging a whopping 32.9 points per game. But it was the speed of their offense that truly left fans and opponents gasping for air.

Warner and the play of the Rams offense that season, along with the play of their vastly underrated defense, helped the Rams defeat the Vikings and Buccaneers in the playoffs en route to a thrilling win over the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV. Warner earned Super Bowl MVP honors, throwing for 414 yards that included a 73-yard, game-winning touchdown pass to Bruce in the final minutes.

"Right here… everything went slow motion for me." @IsaacBruce80 breaks down the game-winning touchdown from @kurt13warner in Super Bowl XXXIV. #TBT pic.twitter.com/EQZZgyYoPP — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 21, 2020

Although the Rams appeared to be a dynasty in the making, Super Bowl XXXIV was the only world championship won by the Greatest Show on Turf. Despite continued excellence by Warner Faulk, and the rest of the Rams offense, a decline in defensive play contributed to the Rams' first round playoff exit in 2000. And although they made it back to the Super Bowl in 2001, the heavily favored Rams were upset by Tom Brady and the Patriots, who went on to win five more Super Bowls over the next two decades.

Green, who was traded to Kansas City after the 2000 season, has been cautioning Chiefs fans not to get too carried away when discussing a possible dynasty in the making. Although the Chiefs -- led by Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman -- employ a prolific offense as well as a formidable defense, it's extremely hard to win one Super Bowl, let alone multiple ones.

"Everybody around Kansas City is talking about how the Chiefs are stacked to have success for an extended period of time," Green said. "Look at the Patriots. We talk about early on, when they won those three Super Bowls right away, and then they won three more in recent time. There was a big gap there between that third and fourth (Super Bowl win). They (even) had an undefeated season (in 2007).

"I try telling people around Kansas City, It is really, really hard (to win a Super Bowl). It may seem at times easy … but it's hard. Some of the best teams in NFL history never played in the Super Bowl."

One of those teams was Green's Chiefs, who received some measure of consolation after witnessing Mahomes and company come through and deliver the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy in 50 years in February. Can Mahomes and his teammates do it again? Only time will tell.