Offensive linemen have a new milestone to achieve in today's NFL. Maybe it's the inspiration of Tom Brady or the late-career success of Andrew Whitworth and Jason Peters, but the trend of players playing at a high level into their late 30s is here to stay.

Trent Williams is the latest player who wants to have a particularly long career, setting a goal Peters wanted to achieve years ago when he was the offensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams has his sights set on playing until he's 40, a mark he believes is achievable.

"I think just going off of that and knowing the medicine now and the way the NFL takes care of their players now, I think yeah, I think playing until 40 is well within reach," Williams said on a conference call with reporters Tuesday. "The way I feel right now, I do think I have six years in my body, but I'm not going to be unrealistic. I'm going to take it one day at a time and continue to plug away at it. But that is the goal. I have something to prove. Can I play at a high level until I'm 40? We'll see."

Williams signed a six-year, $138.06 million contract with the 49ers last week -- the richest contract for an offensive lineman in NFL history. Williams will get $55.1 million guaranteed in a deal that will take him until he's 38 years old. Whether the 49ers honor all six years of that deal is to be determined (at the very least they'll restructure it at some point), but Williams has an incentive to keep playing at a high level and earn that money.

"I'm 32 at this point, about to be 33," Williams said. "When I look back at my career, look at my career path, I've been to the Pro Bowl the last eight years I touched the field. So I'm not really worried about a decline at the moment. I know six years is a lot to suffice, but I do think it's possible.

"I do appreciate the 49ers for adding that incentive to go and get that fifth and sixth year, which is the first thing Kyle (head coach Kyle Shanahan) said to me after we agreed, which is 'Hey, go get that sixth year.'" You kind of see the longevity of Jason Peters and Andrew Whitworth -- going off of that -- it's well within reach."