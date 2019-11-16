Trent Williams confirms he is done with Washington: 'I'll never be a Redskin again'

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams has had some serious problems with the franchise, but whether he would ever play another down in the burgundy and gold was something that was still unknown. Williams himself has now put that question to bed, saying in an interview, "I'll never be a Redskins again."

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported this offseason that Williams told his teammates that he demanded a trade or his release from the team due to their handling of a recent medical situation, and had vowed not to play for them again. Williams reported to the team at the trade deadline, however, although reports indicated that he still had no intention of playing this season.

Williams underwent a physical, which he passed, but couldn't put on a helmet due to discomfort from the surgery to remove a cancerous growth from his head. Still, Williams was in the building and interim head coach Bill Callahan was hopeful that the seven-time Pro Bowler would again play for the Redskins.

Williams' issues with the team have to do with how they treated the cancerous growth which he says almost cost him his life. JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reported that Williams said the growth popped up roughly six years ago and that the team declared it was minor. It ended up being classified as a rare type of cancer, Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans (DFSP). While Williams defended Redskins owner Daniel Snyder during this situation, Snyder was unhappy that his left tackle was criticizing the franchise, and retaliated by placing Williams on the reserve/non-football injury list and opting not to pay him.

"Obviously, me speaking out about it, (Snyder) wasn't too happy about it," Williams told Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic. "Obviously, no matter what I said or how I felt about him, just speaking out against the organization and kind of putting people on notice about how things are going around there, I don't think he was particularly happy with that, which led to them putting me on the NFI list prematurely and choosing not to pay me."

"Of course, he had a leg in that. It is what it is, at this point. It's over with. I'll never be a Redskin again, so I don't have to worry about it."

Clearly, Williams has ended all speculation if he will ever play for the Redskins again, and he's looking forward to finding out where his next NFL home will be. The saga is not over, however, as it will be interesting to see when this offseason Washington decides to trade its disgruntled offensive lineman and what they could get in return.