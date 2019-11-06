Trent Williams reportedly directs NFLPA to not participate in joint medical records review

The next step in the dispute between longtime star Washington left tackle Trent Williams and his team was thought to be a joint medical records review by the NFL and NFLPA. However, according to the Washington Post, Williams has directed the NFLPA not to participate in said review, and the player's association had never actually agreed to do so despite an announcement by the league that one would take place.

NFLPA officials had not spoken to Williams at that point, the person said, and when they did so later Friday, he was adamant that he did not want the NFLPA to participate. So the union is not proceeding with the review under the CBA at this time, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a sensitive situation. The union could choose to do so later, even over Williams's objection, if new information surfaces and the NFLPA believes that the rights of other players must be protected. It also is conceivable that the league could push for the review to proceed without the consent of Williams and the NFLPA, according to that person. But Williams has the right, if he chooses, to withhold access to his medical records from the medical experts who would be chosen to conduct the review.

The NFLPA recently went to bat for Williams, accusing Williams' team of waging a disinformation campaign against him. But it's worth remembering how we got to this place.

Back in April, NFL Network reported that Williams had a growth on his head, and that doctors were worried that it could be a malignant tumor. The growth was removed without issue and Williams was said to be fine, but that turned out not to be the case. Williams revealed last week he had cancer and had a tumor removed from his skull. Williams also stated that the growth popped up six years ago and the team declared it as minor.

"It was cancer," Williams said. "I had cancer, I had a tumor removed from my skull. It got pretty serious for a second. I was told some scary things from the doctor so it was definitely nothing to play with -- one of the things that will change your outlook on life."

The team responded by requesting the aforementioned medical records review, in which Williams has declined to participate.

"In our multiple conversations with Trent and his agent, we have considered various options based on the facts, but we also understand that Trent wants to put this all behind him, not relive a painful experience when his life was in danger and move on with his career," NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said. "If a player decides that he wants to move on and put stuff behind him we understand the situation and in many cases, abide by the player's wishes, my only point is I don't like a scenario where we believe, where we see private medical information being leaked into the media we don't like disinformation about a player's healthcare or any issue about a player's healthcare being discussed by some other party."

It is not expected that this latest step will affect the question of whether Williams will ever play in Washington again, which CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora previously reported will not happen.