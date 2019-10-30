Trent Williams reportedly not practicing on Wednesday despite returning to the Redskins on Tuesday

Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams ended his holdout and reported to the team on Tuesday, but that doesn't mean that all issues are resolved between the two parties. Following the news that Williams had reported to the team facilities, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reported that he still had no intention of playing this season.

Sure enough, when the Redskins took to the field to practice on Wednesday, Williams was absent according to multiple reports. Williams had a physical with team doctors, which he passed according to Ian Rapoport, and was in the building at some point. The Redskins believed that he would practice today, but that did not happen.

While most would consider Williams' absence a continuation of his holdout, Rapoport suggested on "NFL Now" that the Redskins' star may not be healthy enough to practice.

"It sounds like he is not, at least at this moment, healthy enough to begin practice," Rapoport said. "This is fascinating on a lot of levels because I was told when he was working out in California when he was holding out, that things were going great. That he was healthy, that he was ready to go, I know when teams like say the Cleveland Browns were interested in trading for him, the word was that he was healthy."

This situation will be addressed by interim head coach Bill Callahan following practice. Stay tuned here for more updates.