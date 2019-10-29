Trent Williams reportedly returns to the Redskins after failing to get dealt at trade deadline

The saga is finally over, as Washington Redskins All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams has reportedly ended his holdout, and returned to the team on Tuesday.

The news was first reported by former teammate DeAngelo Hall right after the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline had passed, and ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the news just moments later.

Redskins general manager Bruce Allen had maintained over the course of the first eight weeks of the season that Washington had no desire to trade its seven-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle, but Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Allen had since softened his stance, and was now listening to offers. The fact that Washington was even open to moving Williams was a substantial flip to where they've been. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora even reported on Sunday that teams were growing frustrated with the Redskins' unusual stance to hang on to Williams despite multiple teams vying for his services.

The Redskins wanted a first-round pick and then a player who could come in and make an immediate impact in exchange for Williams, but no such offer ever surfaced. The Cleveland Browns were the one team that had been consistent in inquiring about Williams, but it's unclear how close they got to the Redskins' asking price.

According to ESPN's John Keim, Williams did in fact report before the 4 pm deadline. This means that he can play immediately, and the team will not have to apply to the commissioner's office for his reinstatement.

This development does not mean that everything has been resolved between Williams and the Redskins. He needed to come back to get eight weeks credit and make certain his contract isn't tolled, as data scientist Kevin Cole of Pro Football Focus points out.

Back in June, Williams failed to appear at mandatory minicamp, and has been absent from all team activities ever since. Erin Hawksworth of 106.7 The Fan initially reported that Williams wanted either a trade or a new contract. CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora then reported that the situation was much more serious than that.

Williams' issues with the Redskins are not financial at all. He told his teammates that he demanded a trade or his release from the team due to their handling of a recent medical situation, and has vowed not to play for them again.

This is a situation that the Redskins will revisit in the near future, and they will have another opportunity to deal their star left tackle.