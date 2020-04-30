Trent Williams says 49ers were his 'preferred destination' and Vikings didn't 'sync up' with his desires

Finally granted his departure from the Washington Redskins, new San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams has opened up on his move to the west coast following the 2020 NFL Draft. Not only did Williams long consider San Francisco a "preferred destination," as reported by NBC Sports Bay Area, but the Pro Bowl lineman also told reporters his long-term desires didn't "sync up" with the Minnesota Vikings, another team that reportedly engaged in talks to acquire Williams during the draft.

"I'm extremely excited to get back in the building with not only Kyle (Shanahan) but there's a ton of those coaches in there from the first four years of my career," Williams said during a Thursday video call with Bay Area reporters. "It's going to be a happy reunion. This was a preferred destination of mine just because of the familiarity I have with Kyle and the offense. Obviously, it being an ascending team, I feel like I'll fit right in."

As for the Vikings, who made an NFL-leading 15 picks during the 2020 draft? They were in the mix to land the former All-Pro tackle, Williams indicated, echoing days of reports about Minnesota exuding confidence about a potential trade for the Redskins standout. And yet, for whatever reason, Williams ultimately viewed a move to the Vikings as unfeasible.

"The Vikings, long term, and what I looked at long term, it didn't sync up," he said, per NBC Sports Bay Area. "They just really dropped out. It wasn't me refusing to go."

Considering Williams apparently requested to play out the final year of his current contract in San Francisco rather than ink an immediate long-term agreement, it's unclear if money was truly the breaking point in talks with the Vikings.

Either way, both he and the Niners appear genuinely satisfied with their arrangement. Williams, who sat out all of 2019 after an offseason dispute with Washington over his contract, as well as what he perceived as a failure to diagnose a cancerous tumor, has gone straight to a starting job with the reigning NFC champions. The 49ers, meanwhile, have upgraded arguably the most important position on their offensive line for the price of just two mid-round picks and a one-year commitment.