Trent Williams tells Redskins he wants a new contract or to be traded, per report

New coach Ron Rivera is hopeful Trent Williams will remain with the Washington Redskins in 2020, and the team itself is apparently increasingly confident that will happen, but according to NFL Network, there's still a lot of uncertainty about the left tackle's future. Addressing Williams' situation from the Scouting Combine on Thursday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo echoed Rivera's comments from earlier in the week, noting the coach has touched base with the seven-time Pro Bowler about a possible return. But that doesn't mean, as he explained, that Williams is completely sold on suiting up in burgundy this season.

"In the communication recently between Williams and the Redskins, Williams said, 'If you're not going to redo my deal' -- and a reminder, he's heading into the last year of his contract -- 'If you're not going to redo it, then trade me,'" Garafolo reported. "And the Redskins, in response, said, 'Look, we've got a lot going on here. We've got a new regime. We're getting settled.' ... So, is this a situation where, in the next couple of weeks we could see Trent Williams traded? Yes."

Despite Rivera's hopes, Washington "would be interested in moving Williams," Garafolo added, if teams were to come calling with the right compensation, whether it be draft picks or players. That's largely because, at this point in the offseason, they've put a new contract for Williams "on the back burner."

It shouldn't be surprising that Rivera's efforts to corral the team's longtime blind-side protector aren't without reported hiccups. Less than three months ago, Williams suggested his relationship with Washington was beyond reconciliation, slamming then-team president Bruce Allen and telling reporters the Redskins treated him "like a dog" in 2019. That came after several other interviews, in which Williams vowed he'd "never be a Redskin again."

The former first-round pick first demanded a trade or release from D.C. over the 2019 offseason, vowing not to play for the team following an alleged mishandling of a medical situation, which ultimately led to Williams undergoing multiple surgeries for a cancerous growth on his head. The 31-year-old reported to the team during the season but was not activated after failing to pass a physical.