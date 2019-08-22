Trent Williams trade rumor: Conflicting reports surface on Patriots-Redskins offer

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams has been absent from all team activities since June 4, but the team is still not reportedly ready to consider moving him.

According to Kevin Sheehan of The Team 980 in Washington, the New England Patriots were willing to offer the Redskins their 2020 first-round pick for Williams, but they were told by the Redskins that it was not enough. JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington then confirmed the report.

Shortly after the report surfaced, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network dismissed this report and referred to it as "unequivocally not true."

While the Redskins believe Williams could change his mind and return to the team, CBS NFL insider Jason La Canfora reports that their relationship is totally fractured. The seven-time Pro Bowler does not trust team president Bruce Allen or the medical team in Washington, and has made it known that he does not intend to play for the Redskins again.

Williams' distrust for the Redskins' medical staff stems from an offseason surgery, where Williams had a growth removed from his head, according to Ian Rapoport. At one point, doctors were concerned it was a malignant tumor, but thankfully, it was removed without incident. Williams is not just upset about this one instance. John Keim of ESPN reports that there have been complaints over the past few years about the medical staff and their communication with the players when it comes to recovery periods.

Earlier this week, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden admitted that there were no new updates regarding Williams' situation.

"There are no updates whatsoever," Gruden said to reporters Monday. "We're preparing with the guys we have right now. That's all we can do. We're getting Geron (Christian Sr.) ready. We're getting (Donald) Penn ready. So we'll go that route."

If Williams is truly done with the Redskins, it's hard to understand why Washington wouldn't want to accept a first-round pick in return for him. On the flip side, it's easy to see why the Patriots came calling with a serious offer. This offseason, the Patriots lost

It's just another chapter in what has been a messy situation.