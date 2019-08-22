Trent Williams trade rumor: Conflicting reports surface on Patriots-Redskins offer
The Trent Williams drama in Washington won't go away
Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams has been absent from all team activities since June 4, but the team is still not reportedly ready to consider moving him.
According to Kevin Sheehan of The Team 980 in Washington, the New England Patriots were willing to offer the Redskins their 2020 first-round pick for Williams, but they were told by the Redskins that it was not enough. JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington then confirmed the report.
Shortly after the report surfaced, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network dismissed this report and referred to it as "unequivocally not true."
While the Redskins believe Williams could change his mind and return to the team, CBS NFL insider Jason La Canfora reports that their relationship is totally fractured. The seven-time Pro Bowler does not trust team president Bruce Allen or the medical team in Washington, and has made it known that he does not intend to play for the Redskins again.
Williams' distrust for the Redskins' medical staff stems from an offseason surgery, where Williams had a growth removed from his head, according to Ian Rapoport. At one point, doctors were concerned it was a malignant tumor, but thankfully, it was removed without incident. Williams is not just upset about this one instance. John Keim of ESPN reports that there have been complaints over the past few years about the medical staff and their communication with the players when it comes to recovery periods.
Earlier this week, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden admitted that there were no new updates regarding Williams' situation.
"There are no updates whatsoever," Gruden said to reporters Monday. "We're preparing with the guys we have right now. That's all we can do. We're getting Geron (Christian Sr.) ready. We're getting (Donald) Penn ready. So we'll go that route."
If Williams is truly done with the Redskins, it's hard to understand why Washington wouldn't want to accept a first-round pick in return for him. On the flip side, it's easy to see why the Patriots came calling with a serious offer. This offseason, the Patriots lost
It's just another chapter in what has been a messy situation.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brown has words for Steelers fans
Brown is convinced Pittsburgh fans still have a thing for him
-
Swift headlines top backs in 2020 draft
Another Bulldog back headlines this year's top running backs in college football
-
Steelers No. 2 QB battle continues
Come for the Steelers' updated depth chart, stay for our predictions on Pittsburgh's biggest...
-
Garrett could swing Elliott momentum
It's something no one is considering, but they need to when assessing the Elliott situatio...
-
Chung indicted for coke possession
Patrick Chung has found himself in trouble with the law
-
2020 Super Bowl odds: Back the Panthers
R.J. White has crushed the Las Vegas SuperContest